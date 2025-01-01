Understanding Surface Area of a Cone
A cone's surface area includes its base and side surface area calculated using $\pi r^2$ and $\pi r l$.
What is the lateral surface area of a cone with radius $r = 4 \text{ cm}$ and slant height $l = 5 \text{ cm}$?
Teenager Scenario
You want to paint a cone-shaped tent with a radius of $6 \text{ ft}$ and slant height of $10 \text{ ft}$. Calculate the total surface area to determine how much paint you need.
If you double the radius of a cone while keeping the slant height constant, how does the total surface area change?
A cone has a radius $r$, height $h$, and slant height $l$. Which expression correctly represents the total surface area?
