Master

Surface Area of a Cone

Master surface area of a cone with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Surface Area of a Cone

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A cone's surface area includes its base and side surface area calculated using $\pi r^2$ and $\pi r l$.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the lateral surface area of a cone with radius $r = 4 \text{ cm}$ and slant height $l = 5 \text{ cm}$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You want to paint a cone-shaped tent with a radius of $6 \text{ ft}$ and slant height of $10 \text{ ft}$. Calculate the total surface area to determine how much paint you need.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If you double the radius of a cone while keeping the slant height constant, how does the total surface area change?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A cone has a radius $r$, height $h$, and slant height $l$. Which expression correctly represents the total surface area?

Recap

