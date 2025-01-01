Skip to main content
Master

Supplement Postulate

Master supplement postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Supplement Postulate

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Supplementary angles are two angles that add up to $180^\circ$. A common example is a linear pair.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ form a linear pair, what is the sum of these angles?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine placing a straight ruler on a desk. If two angles are formed at the intersection of the ruler and a pen, what is the relationship between these angles?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If $\angle X = 70^\circ$, what is the measure of its supplementary angle $\angle Y$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If the measure of one angle is $(3x + 10)^\circ$ and the other is $(5x - 10)^\circ$ in a linear pair, what is $x$?

Recap

