Skip to main content
Master

Sum of the First n Terms of an Arithmetic Series

Master sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic series with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of an Arithmetic Series

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An arithmetic series is a list of numbers where each term increases by the same constant amount called the common difference, d. To find the sum of the first n terms, you take the average of the first term and the last term and then multiply by the number of terms. That gives the formula S_n = n(a_1 + a_n)/2.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the sum of the first 10 terms of the series $3 + 6 + 9 + \ldots$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you save $\$5$ in your first week, increasing by $\$2$ each subsequent week. How much will you have saved after 20 weeks?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the series $2, 5, 8, \ldots$. What is the sum of the first 40 terms?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the sum of the series $\sum_{k=1}^{50} (3k + 2)$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.