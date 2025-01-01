Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of an Arithmetic Series
concept.
An arithmetic series is a list of numbers where each term increases by the same constant amount called the common difference, d. To find the sum of the first n terms, you take the average of the first term and the last term and then multiply by the number of terms. That gives the formula S_n = n(a_1 + a_n)/2.
1
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you save $\$5$ in your first week, increasing by $\$2$ each subsequent week. How much will you have saved after 20 weeks?
3
4
Recap
