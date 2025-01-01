Understanding Standard Form of a Line
A line can be written in standard form $Ax + By = C$, where A and B are not both zero. This form makes it easy to see how the line intercepts the axes: set y = 0 to find the x-intercept (C/A) and x = 0 to find the y-intercept (C/B).
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following is a standard form equation for a non-horizontal, non-vertical line (with both A and B non-zero)?
2
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Alex has a budget of $12 to spend on x notebooks and y pens. Each notebook costs $3 and each pen costs $4. Write the equation representing this budget.
3
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Think About This
Given the equation $x + 2y = 3$, determine another equation that represents the same line.
4
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
Which equation does NOT represent the same line as $x + 2y = 3$?
Recap
