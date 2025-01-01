Skip to main content
Standard Form of a Line

Master standard form of a line with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Standard Form of a Line

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A line can be written in standard form $Ax + By = C$, where A and B are not both zero. This form makes it easy to see how the line intercepts the axes: set y = 0 to find the x-intercept (C/A) and x = 0 to find the y-intercept (C/B).
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following is a standard form equation for a non-horizontal, non-vertical line (with both A and B non-zero)?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Alex has a budget of $12 to spend on x notebooks and y pens. Each notebook costs $3 and each pen costs $4. Write the equation representing this budget.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Given the equation $x + 2y = 3$, determine another equation that represents the same line.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which equation does NOT represent the same line as $x + 2y = 3$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

