Skip to main content
Master

SSS (Side-Side-Side) Postulate

Master SSS (Side-Side-Side) Postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you! NOTE: Several practice problems below are missing the side–length data for the second triangle in each pair. Without those numbers, students cannot actually apply S-S-S. See the in-line comments in the practice-problem text.

Understanding SSS (Side-Side-Side) Postulate

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The SSS Postulate is simple: if three sides of one $\triangle$ match three sides of another, the triangles are congruent.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which pair of triangles are congruent by SSS Postulate?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine building two identical triangular frames. Verify congruency using SSS: $\overline{AB} = 5ft, \overline{BC} = 7ft, \overline{CA} = 9ft; \overline{DE} = 5ft, \overline{EF} = 7ft, \overline{FD} = 9ft$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given $\triangle XYZ$ and $\triangle UVW$ with sides $\overline{XY} = 6, \overline{YZ} = 8, \overline{ZX} = 10; \overline{UV} = 6, \overline{VW} = 8, \overline{WU} = 10$, determine if they are congruent.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Determine which triangles are congruent using SSS in a complex setup.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.