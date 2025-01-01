Skip to main content
Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Matrices

Master solving systems of linear equations using matrices with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Matrices

Beginner Explanation

For a simple 2×2 system, write $A = [[a, b], [c, d]]$ and $b = [e, f]$, compute $det(A)=ad-bc$, then $A^{-1}=1/det(A) * [[d, -b], [-c, a]]$ and $x=A^{-1}b$.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the resulting matrix from $A imes B$ if $A = [[1,2],[3,4]]$ and $B = [[2,0],[1,2]]$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

You want to buy shirts and pants. A shirt costs $10 and a pair of pants costs $20. You have $100 and want to buy exactly 7 items. How many shirts (x) and pants (y) can you buy?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Determine the inverse of the given matrix: $[[2,1],[5,3]]$

Challenge Quiz

Solve the system using matrices: {3x + 4y = 5; 2x - y = 7}

Recap

