Augmented Matrices

Learn about augmented matrices and how they can be used to solve systems of linear equations!

Augmented Matrices

Beginner Explanation

An augmented matrix is derived from a system of linear equations by writing the coefficients of the variables and constants in columns.
What is the augmented matrix of the system of equations $x + y = 5$ and $2x - y = 3$?

Pizza Shop Scenario

A pizza shop sells two types of pizzas: cheese and pepperoni. The cheese pizza costs $10 and the pepperoni pizza costs $12. One day, they sold a total of 50 pizzas and made $580. How many of each type of pizza did they sell?
Think About This

What does each row in an augmented matrix represent?

What is the solution to the system of equations represented by the augmented matrix $[1 2 | 3; 2 5 | 8; 3 7 | 11]$?

