Understanding Augmented Matrices
An augmented matrix is derived from a system of linear equations by writing the coefficients of the variables and constants in columns.
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Pizza Shop Scenario
A pizza shop sells two types of pizzas: cheese and pepperoni. The cheese pizza costs $10 and the pepperoni pizza costs $12. One day, they sold a total of 50 pizzas and made $580. How many of each type of pizza did they sell?
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
What does each row in an augmented matrix represent?
Challenge Quiz
What is the solution to the system of equations represented by the augmented matrix $[1 2 | 3; 2 5 | 8; 3 7 | 11]$?
