Master

Solving Systems of Linear Equations

Master solving systems of linear equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations

Beginner Explanation

A system of linear equations like $y = 2x + 3$ and $y = -x + 1$ can be solved graphically or algebraically.
Solve the system: $x + y = 5$ and $x - y = 1$

Teenager Scenario

You have a total of 12 apples and oranges. If the number of apples is twice the number of oranges, find how many oranges you have.
Think About This

If two lines are represented by $y = 3x + 5$ and $y = 3x - 4$, how many solutions are there?

Solve the system by elimination: $2x + 3y = 7$ and $4x + 6y = 14$

