Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A system of linear equations like $y = 2x + 3$ and $y = -x + 1$ can be solved graphically or algebraically.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve the system: $x + y = 5$ and $x - y = 1$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have a total of 12 apples and oranges. If the number of apples is twice the number of oranges, find how many oranges you have.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If two lines are represented by $y = 3x + 5$ and $y = 3x - 4$, how many solutions are there?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.