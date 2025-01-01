Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Elimination
concept.
Step-by-step (Easy Level):
1. Write both equations in standard form, e.g., $x + y = 5$ and $x - y = 1$.
2. Align like terms vertically.
3. Add the equations to eliminate $y$: $2x = 6$.
4. Solve for $x$: $x = 3$.
5. Substitute back into one of the originals: $3 + y = 5$, so $y = 2$.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the solution to the system $x + y = 10$ and $x - y = 2$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You and your friend buy 5 apples and 3 bananas for $10. Another friend buys 2 apples and 2 bananas for $5. Find the cost of each fruit.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Given $3x + 2y = 6$ and $6x + 4y = 12$, determine if the system has one solution, no solution, or infinitely many solutions.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve the system $4x - 3y = 8$ and $2x + 5y = -3$.
recap.