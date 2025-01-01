Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Elimination

Beginner Explanation

Step-by-step (Easy Level):

1. Write both equations in standard form, e.g., $x + y = 5$ and $x - y = 1$ .

2. Align like terms vertically.

3. Add the equations to eliminate $y$ : $2x = 6$ .

4. Solve for $x$ : $x = 3$ .

5. Substitute back into one of the originals: $3 + y = 5$ , so $y = 2$ .