Master

Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Elimination

Master solving systems of linear equations using elimination with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Elimination

Beginner Explanation

Step-by-step (Easy Level):
1. Write both equations in standard form, e.g., $x + y = 5$ and $x - y = 1$.
2. Align like terms vertically.
3. Add the equations to eliminate $y$: $2x = 6$.
4. Solve for $x$: $x = 3$.
5. Substitute back into one of the originals: $3 + y = 5$, so $y = 2$.
What is the solution to the system $x + y = 10$ and $x - y = 2$?

Teenager Scenario

You and your friend buy 5 apples and 3 bananas for $10. Another friend buys 2 apples and 2 bananas for $5. Find the cost of each fruit.
Think About This

Given $3x + 2y = 6$ and $6x + 4y = 12$, determine if the system has one solution, no solution, or infinitely many solutions.

Solve the system $4x - 3y = 8$ and $2x + 5y = -3$.

