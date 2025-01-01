Understanding Solving Radical Equations
A radical equation is one where the variable is inside a square root, like $\sqrt{x} = 3$.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve the equation $\sqrt{x} = 4$. What is $x$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If the length of a square's side is $\sqrt{x}$ meters and the area is 25 square meters, find $x$.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Given $\sqrt{x+1} = x - 3$, solve for $x$.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve $\sqrt{2x + 3} = x - 1$.
