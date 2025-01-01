Skip to main content
Solving One-Step Subtraction Equations

Master solving one-step subtraction equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Subtraction Equations

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

In an equation like $x - a = b$, x is reduced by a. To undo that subtraction, add a to both sides: $x - a + a = b + a$. On the left, -a + a cancels, leaving $x = b + a$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Solve for $x$ in $x - 5 = 10$

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $20$ candies and give away $x$ candies, and you have $12$ left, how many did you give away?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What is the value of $x$ in $25 - x = 17$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Solve $40 - x = 15$ for $x$

