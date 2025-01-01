Understanding Solving One-Step Subtraction Equations
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In an equation like $x - a = b$, x is reduced by a. To undo that subtraction, add a to both sides: $x - a + a = b + a$. On the left, -a + a cancels, leaving $x = b + a$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve for $x$ in $x - 5 = 10$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you have $20$ candies and give away $x$ candies, and you have $12$ left, how many did you give away?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What is the value of $x$ in $25 - x = 17$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve $40 - x = 15$ for $x$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.