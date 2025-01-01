Skip to main content
Master

Solving One-Step Multiplication Equations

Master solving one-step multiplication equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Multiplication Equations

Choose your learning level

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When you have an equation like $5x = 125$, divide both sides by 5 to solve for x.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve for x: $3x = 12$

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $5x$ dollars from a summer job (so $5x = 100$) and you earned $100$ dollars. What is x?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Solve the equation $7y = 35$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $\frac{2}{3}z = 10$, what is z?

Recap

