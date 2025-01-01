Understanding Solving One-Step Multiplication Equations
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When you have an equation like $5x = 125$, divide both sides by 5 to solve for x.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $5x$ dollars from a summer job (so $5x = 100$) and you earned $100$ dollars. What is x?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Solve the equation $7y = 35$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.