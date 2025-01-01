Skip to main content
Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Decimals

Master solving one-step linear equations with decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Decimals

When you see an equation like $p + 4.5 = 9.3$, the variable is added to 4.5, so you choose subtraction to isolate $p$. Subtract 4.5 from both sides: $p = 9.3 - 4.5 = 4.8$. This keeps the equation balanced and gives the solution $p = 4.8$.
Solve for $x$ in $x + 3.2 = 7.8$.

You have $\frac{a}{2.5} = 5$ dollars, calculate $a$.
Determine the value of $y$ in $7.2y = 15.12$ using division.

Solve $\frac{x}{4.8} = 3.6$.

