Solving One-Step Linear Equations

Master solving one-step linear equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations

Beginner Explanation

To solve an equation of the form $x + a = b$, apply the inverse operation of addition (subtraction) to isolate $x$. For example, in $x + 5 = 12$, subtract 5 from both sides ($x + 5 - 5 = 12 - 5$) to get $x = 7$. You can visualize this on a balance scale by removing 5 units from both sides to maintain balance.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Solve $x + 7 = 13$

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $n - 8 = 14$ candies. How many do you have in total?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Solve the equation $\frac{x}{4} = 7$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Solve $5x = 25$

