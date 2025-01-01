Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations
To solve an equation of the form $x + a = b$, apply the inverse operation of addition (subtraction) to isolate $x$. For example, in $x + 5 = 12$, subtract 5 from both sides ($x + 5 - 5 = 12 - 5$) to get $x = 7$. You can visualize this on a balance scale by removing 5 units from both sides to maintain balance.
Solve $x + 7 = 13$
You have $n - 8 = 14$ candies. How many do you have in total?
Solve the equation $\frac{x}{4} = 7$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Solve $5x = 25$
