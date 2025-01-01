Solving One-Step Linear Equations

Avoid dividing by zero in equations.

Divide both sides by $a$ when solving $ax = b$ .

Multiply both sides by $a$ when solving $\frac{x}{a} = b$ .

For $x - a = b$ , add $a$ to both sides.

Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Remember

The inverse of addition is subtraction, and vice versa; the inverse of multiplication is division, and vice versa.