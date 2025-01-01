Understanding Solving One-Step Addition Equations
To solve $x + a = b$, subtract $a$ from both sides: $x + a - a = b - a$, so $x = b - a$.
Solve for $x$: $x + 5 = 12$
Teenager Scenario
You have $x + 10$ dollars, and you need $20$ dollars to buy a book. How much more do you need?
Think About This
If $x + 14 = 20$, find $x$ and explain your reasoning.
Solve for $x$: $x + 2.5 = 7.5$
