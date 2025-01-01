Skip to main content
Amplitude and Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Master amplitude and period of sine and cosine functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Amplitude and Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Beginner Explanation

The amplitude and period are two fundamental properties of sine and cosine functions that help us understand their behavior.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

What is the amplitude and period of the function $y = 5 \cos ( \frac{x}{4} )$?

2

Real-World Problem

Ferris Wheel Scenario

A ferris wheel completes one full rotation every 10 minutes. The height of a passenger car from the ground is modeled by the function $y = 10 \sin ( \frac{\pi x}{5} )$, where x is the time in minutes and y is the height in meters. What is the amplitude and period of this function?
3

Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Given the function $y = 3 \sin ( 2 \pi x )$, can you determine its amplitude and period?

4

Challenge Quiz

What is the amplitude and period of the function $y = -4 \cos ( \frac{\pi x}{2} )$?

Recap

