Understanding Amplitude and Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
The amplitude and period are two fundamental properties of sine and cosine functions that help us understand their behavior.
What is the amplitude and period of the function $y = 5 \cos ( \frac{x}{4} )$?
Ferris Wheel Scenario
A ferris wheel completes one full rotation every 10 minutes. The height of a passenger car from the ground is modeled by the function $y = 10 \sin ( \frac{\pi x}{5} )$, where x is the time in minutes and y is the height in meters. What is the amplitude and period of this function?
Given the function $y = 3 \sin ( 2 \pi x )$, can you determine its amplitude and period?
What is the amplitude and period of the function $y = -4 \cos ( \frac{\pi x}{2} )$?
