Key Definition The amplitude of $y = a \sin ( x )$ and $y = a \cos ( x )$ represents half the distance between the maximum and minimum values of the function. Amplitude = $| a |$ . The period of $y = a \sin ( b x )$ and $y = a \cos ( b x )$ is given by Period = $2 \pi / | b |$ .

Important Notes • The amplitude and period are fundamental properties of sine and cosine functions.

• Amplitude measures the 'height' of the function and period measures the 'length' of one complete cycle.

Mathematical Notation $| a |$ denotes the absolute value of a. $\sin$ stands for sine function. $\cos$ stands for cosine function. $2 \pi / | b |$ calculates the period of the function. Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The amplitude and period of sine and cosine functions help us understand the 'shape' of these functions and how they behave over time or across the x-axis. The amplitude tells us how 'tall' or 'short' the function is, while the period tells us how 'long' one complete cycle of the function is.