Master

Side-Side-Side Similarity

Master side-side-side similarity with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Side-Side-Side Similarity

In SSS similarity, we compare the ratios of corresponding sides of two triangles. For example, if triangle ABC has sides 3, 4, 5 and triangle XYZ has sides 6, 8, 10, then comparing side ratios gives 3/6 = 4/8 = 5/10 = 1/2, so the triangles are similar.
Single Choice Quiz
Which of the following sets of triangles are similar by SSS similarity?

Question Exercise
You have two model triangles, one with side lengths 17, 11.6, and 18.4, and another with side lengths 8.5, 5.8, and 9.2. Are these triangles similar?
Thinking Exercise
Given two triangles, one with side lengths 1, 2, 3 and another with side lengths 2, 4, 6, prove their similarity using SSS.

Single Choice Quiz
If $\triangle ABC$ has sides 6, 8, 10 and $\triangle DEF$ has sides 3, 4, 5, are they similar?

