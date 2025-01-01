Side-Angle-Side Similarity

If $\angle A \cong \angle D$ and $\frac{AB}{DE} = \frac{AC}{DF}$ , what can be concluded about $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle DEF$ ?

A $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle DEF$ B $\triangle ABC \cong \triangle DEF$ C $\triangle ABC

ot\sim \triangle DEF$ D $\triangle ABC \approx \triangle DEF$