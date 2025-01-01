Skip to main content
Side-Angle-Side Similarity

Beginner Explanation

If two triangles have a pair of congruent angles and the sides including those angles are proportional, then the triangles are similar: $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle DEF$
If $\angle A \cong \angle D$ and $\frac{AB}{DE} = \frac{AC}{DF}$, what can be concluded about $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle DEF$?

Teenager Scenario

You want to create a scale model of a triangular garden. The original garden has an angle of $\angle ABC = 60^\circ$ and sides $AB = 10$ meters and $BC = 8$ meters. Your model will have $\angle DEF = 60^\circ$ and sides $DE = 5$ meters. What should the length of $EF$ be so that $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle DEF$?
Think About This

A challenging problem involving $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle PQR$ where $\angle A \cong \angle P$ and the sides including these angles are proportional (i.e., $\frac{AB}{PQ} = \frac{AC}{PR}$). Prove the similarity.

Given $\triangle XYZ$ and $\triangle LMN$, if $\angle X \cong \angle L$, $XY = 3$, $XZ = 4.5$, $LM = 4$, and $LN = 6$. Are the triangles similar?

