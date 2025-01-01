Skip to main content
Understanding Sectors

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A sector is like a pizza slice from a circle. Its area can be found using $\frac{\text{central angle}}{360^\circ} \times \pi r^2$.
1

Beginner

What is the area of a sector with a central angle of $60^\circ$ and a radius of 4 units?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are cutting a pizza into 8 equal slices. Each slice is a sector with a central angle of $45^\circ$. If the pizza has a radius of 12 inches, what is the area of one slice?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given a circle with radius $r$ and a sector with angle \theta, express the area of the sector in terms of $r$ and $\theta$.

4

Advanced

A circle with a radius of 10 units has a sector with a central angle of $120^\circ$. What is the area of this sector?

