Understanding Central Angles
Central angles are simple to understand. Imagine slicing a pizza right down the middle. The angle at the point is a central angle.
Pizza Slice
You're sharing a pizza with three of your friends. If you cut the pizza into four equal slices, what is the measure of the central angle for each slice?
