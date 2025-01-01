Skip to main content
Central Angles

Master central angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Central Angles

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Central angles are simple to understand. Imagine slicing a pizza right down the middle. The angle at the point is a central angle.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the sum of the measures of the central angles in a circle?

Real-World Problem

Pizza Slice

You're sharing a pizza with three of your friends. If you cut the pizza into four equal slices, what is the measure of the central angle for each slice?
Recap

Watch & Learn

