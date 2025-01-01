Understanding Scatter Plots
A scatter plot visualizes pairs of numerical data as points on a coordinate plane. For each pair (x,y), the point is placed x units along the horizontal axis and y units up the vertical axis, allowing you to see patterns or relationships between the two variables.
What does a point $(x, y)$ represent on a scatter plot?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are tracking the amount of time spent on homework versus test scores. How would you plot this data?
Think About This
Predict how a scatter plot might change if a new data point is added significantly outside the existing cluster.
