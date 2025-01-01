Understanding Side-Angle-Side Similarity
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In SAS similarity, if one angle of a triangle is congruent to one angle of another triangle and the sides including those angles are proportional, then the triangles are similar. For example, in triangles ABC and DEF, if ∠A ≅ ∠D and AB/DE = AC/DF = k for some constant k, then triangle ABC is similar to triangle DEF. Corresponding angles are equal and corresponding sides are in proportion.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine if $\triangle XYZ$ is similar to $\triangle PQR$ using SAS. Triangle XYZ has ∠X = 50°, XY = 6 cm, XZ = 9 cm. Triangle PQR has ∠P = 50°, PQ = 12 cm, PR = 18 cm.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.