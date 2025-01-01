Skip to main content
Roots are the values that make a polynomial equal zero. For example, in $x^2 - 4$, the roots are $2$ and $-2$.
What are the roots of $x^2 - 4$?

Imagine you're designing a square garden plot where the side length x satisfies $x^2 - 6x + 9 = 0$. Find the roots.
Find the roots of $2x^2 - 8x + 6 = 0$ using the quadratic formula.

What are the roots of $x^3 - 3x^2 + 3x - 1$?

