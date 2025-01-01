Understanding Roots
Roots are the values that make a polynomial equal zero. For example, in $x^2 - 4$, the roots are $2$ and $-2$.
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Beginner
Beginner
What are the roots of $x^2 - 4$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're designing a square garden plot where the side length x satisfies $x^2 - 6x + 9 = 0$. Find the roots.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Find the roots of $2x^2 - 8x + 6 = 0$ using the quadratic formula.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What are the roots of $x^3 - 3x^2 + 3x - 1$?
Recap
