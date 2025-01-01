Understanding Simplifying Square Roots
A square root of a number n is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives n. For example, since 2 × 2 = 4, $\sqrt{4} = 2$. The radical symbol √ represents the principal root, so $\sqrt{4}$ is 2, not -2.
What is $\sqrt{36}$?
Teenager Scenario
You have a square garden with an area of $49 \text{ m}^2$. Find the length of one side.
Think About This
Simplify $\sqrt{50}$.
What is the simplified form of $\sqrt{72}$?
