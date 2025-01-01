Understanding Right Triangle Congruence
Two triangles are congruent if their corresponding sides and angles are equal. For right triangles, this can be shown using $LL$, $HL$, etc.
1
If right triangles $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle XYZ$ (right angles at B and Y) have $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{XY}$ (leg) and $\overline{BC} \cong \overline{YZ}$ (leg), which statement is true?
Teenager Scenario
You are building a right triangular garden. If two legs of the triangle are $10 \text{ m}$ and $15 \text{ m}$ (forming a right angle), and they match another garden's legs, how do you prove the gardens are identical?
Think About This
How can you use the $HA$ criterion to prove congruence of two right triangles in a construction project?
Given right triangles $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle XYZ$ (right angles at B and Y) where $\overline{AB} = \overline{XY}$ (leg), $\angle A = \angle X$ (acute angle between leg and hypotenuse), and $\overline{AC} = \overline{XZ}$ (hypotenuse), what can be concluded?
