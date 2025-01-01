Skip to main content
Master

Right Triangle Congruence

Master right triangle congruence with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Right Triangle Congruence

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Two triangles are congruent if their corresponding sides and angles are equal. For right triangles, this can be shown using $LL$, $HL$, etc.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If right triangles $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle XYZ$ (right angles at B and Y) have $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{XY}$ (leg) and $\overline{BC} \cong \overline{YZ}$ (leg), which statement is true?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are building a right triangular garden. If two legs of the triangle are $10 \text{ m}$ and $15 \text{ m}$ (forming a right angle), and they match another garden's legs, how do you prove the gardens are identical?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

How can you use the $HA$ criterion to prove congruence of two right triangles in a construction project?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given right triangles $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle XYZ$ (right angles at B and Y) where $\overline{AB} = \overline{XY}$ (leg), $\angle A = \angle X$ (acute angle between leg and hypotenuse), and $\overline{AC} = \overline{XZ}$ (hypotenuse), what can be concluded?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.