Understanding Rational Exponents
At the basic level, a rational exponent with denominator 2 expresses a square root. For example, $a^{\frac{1}{2}} = \sqrt{a}$, and $9^{\frac{1}{2}} = 3$.
What is $4^{\frac{1}{2}}$?
Imagine you have a cube with a volume of $64$ cubic units. What is the length of each side of the cube?
If $a^{\frac{2}{3}} = 9$, what is $a$?
Simplify $(27^{\frac{1}{3}})^{2}$.
