Skip to main content
Master

Rational Exponents

Master rational exponents with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rational Exponents

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

At the basic level, a rational exponent with denominator 2 expresses a square root. For example, $a^{\frac{1}{2}} = \sqrt{a}$, and $9^{\frac{1}{2}} = 3$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $4^{\frac{1}{2}}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a cube with a volume of $64$ cubic units. What is the length of each side of the cube?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $a^{\frac{2}{3}} = 9$, what is $a$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Simplify $(27^{\frac{1}{3}})^{2}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.