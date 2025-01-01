Key Definition The nth root of a number $b$ can be expressed as $\sqrt[n]{b}$ and represents a number $x$ such that $x^n = b$ .

Important Notes • $n$ is even, $b \geq 0$ . Ifis even, \sqrt[n]{b} exists for

• If $n$ is odd, $\sqrt[n]{b}$ exists for all $b$ .

• $\sqrt[n]{b}$ may not always be a may not always be a rational number

• Fractional exponent form: $b^{\frac{1}{n}}$ .

• Example: $\sqrt[3]{64} = 4$ because $4^3 = 64$ .

Mathematical Notation $b$ \sqrt[n]{b} means the nth root of $+$ represents addition Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The nth root $\sqrt[n]{b}$ is defined such that raising it to the power of $n$ returns $b$ , i.e., $(\sqrt[n]{b})^n = b$ .