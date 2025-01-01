Understanding nth Roots
The nth root of a number $b$ is the number $x$ such that $x^n = b$. For example, \sqrt[2]{9} = 3.
A cube has a volume of $64$ cubic units. What is the length of one side of the cube?
Calculate the value of $\sqrt[5]{-32}$.
What is the value of $\left(\sqrt[3]{27}\right)^2$?
