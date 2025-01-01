Skip to main content
Radius of Convergence

Master radius of convergence with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Radius of Convergence

Beginner Explanation

Imagine a circle around the center $a$. The series converges for any $x$ within the circle's radius $r$.
For the series $\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} c_n (x-a)^n$, if $|x-a| = 2$ and the radius of convergence $r = 3$, does the series converge?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are tuning a radio and need to know the range of frequencies it can pick up. This is similar to finding the radius of convergence for a power series.
Think About This

Given the series $\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{x^n}{n!}$, determine the radius of convergence.

For the power series $\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(x-2)^n}{2^n}$, what is the radius of convergence?

