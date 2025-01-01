For the series $\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} c_n (x-a)^n$ , if $|x-a| = 2$ and the radius of convergence $r = 3$ , does the series converge?

A $\text{Yes, it converges}$ B $\text{No, it diverges}$ C $\text{Convergence cannot be determined}$ D $\text{It converges only at the boundary}$