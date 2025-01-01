Key Definition Infinity is a concept in mathematics that describes something endless or without bound, often represented by the symbol $\infty$ .

Important Notes • Infinity is not a number, but a concept.

• It is often used in calculus to describe limits.

• The symbol for infinity is $\infty$ .

• Infinity can appear in repeating decimals, like $0.333\ldots$ .

• Infinity helps in exploring mathematical and universal possibilities.

Mathematical Notation $\infty$ represents infinity $\ldots$ indicates an ongoing sequence Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Infinity allows us to understand concepts that extend beyond finite limitations, such as limits in calculus and unbounded sets in mathematics.