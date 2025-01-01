Understanding Infinity
Beginner Explanation
Infinity is used to describe things that go on forever, like the repeating decimal $0.333\ldots$.
1
What symbol represents infinity?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a calculator showing the result of dividing 10 by 3. The result is $3.333\ldots$ repeating forever. How does this relate to infinity?
3
Think About This
If we say a line extends infinitely in both directions, what does that mean in terms of its length?
4
Evaluate $\lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{1}{x}$.
