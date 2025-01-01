Skip to main content
Master

Infinity

Master infinity with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Infinity

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Infinity is used to describe things that go on forever, like the repeating decimal $0.333\ldots$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What symbol represents infinity?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a calculator showing the result of dividing 10 by 3. The result is $3.333\ldots$ repeating forever. How does this relate to infinity?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If we say a line extends infinitely in both directions, what does that mean in terms of its length?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Evaluate $\lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{1}{x}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.