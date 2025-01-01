Understanding Properties of Multiplication
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Multiplying by 1 leaves any number unchanged ($a \times 1 = a$), multiplying by 0 yields 0 ($a \times 0 = 0$), and multiplying by a reciprocal returns 1 ($a \times \frac{1}{a} = 1$).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the result of $5 \times 1$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you have $8$ apples and you give away $\frac{1}{8}$ to each friend, how many friends can receive apples?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider how the zero property affects any number when multiplied by zero: $7 \times 0$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $(a \times b) \times c = 24$ and $a = 2$, $b = 3$, what is $c$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.