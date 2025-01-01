Skip to main content
Master

Properties of Multiplication

Master properties of multiplication with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Properties of Multiplication

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Multiplying by 1 leaves any number unchanged ($a \times 1 = a$), multiplying by 0 yields 0 ($a \times 0 = 0$), and multiplying by a reciprocal returns 1 ($a \times \frac{1}{a} = 1$).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the result of $5 \times 1$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $8$ apples and you give away $\frac{1}{8}$ to each friend, how many friends can receive apples?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider how the zero property affects any number when multiplied by zero: $7 \times 0$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $(a \times b) \times c = 24$ and $a = 2$, $b = 3$, what is $c$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.