Master

Polygon Exterior Angle Sum Theorem

Master polygon exterior angle sum theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Polygon Exterior Angle Sum Theorem

Beginner Explanation

In any convex polygon, as you move around its edges and extend each side, the turn you make at each vertex is an exterior angle, and all these turns together add up to a full rotation of $360^\circ$.
What is the sum of exterior angles of a convex quadrilateral? $W$

Imagine a park shaped like a regular pentagon, each corner having an exterior angle. How many degrees is each exterior angle?
Given a hexagon, find the measure of one exterior angle if all are equal. Use $360^\circ$.

In a non-convex polygon, some exterior angles are negative. How does this affect the sum?

