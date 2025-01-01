Understanding Polygon Exterior Angle Sum Theorem
In any convex polygon, as you move around its edges and extend each side, the turn you make at each vertex is an exterior angle, and all these turns together add up to a full rotation of $360^\circ$.
What is the sum of exterior angles of a convex quadrilateral? $W$
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a park shaped like a regular pentagon, each corner having an exterior angle. How many degrees is each exterior angle?
Given a hexagon, find the measure of one exterior angle if all are equal. Use $360^\circ$.
In a non-convex polygon, some exterior angles are negative. How does this affect the sum?
