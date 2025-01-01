Understanding Perpendicular Transversal Theorem
When a line is perpendicular to one of two parallel lines, it forms a right angle with that line. Because parallel lines never meet and corresponding angles are congruent, the line must also form a right angle with the other parallel line and thus be perpendicular.
1
If $k \parallel l$ and $t \perp k$, what is $t$'s relationship to $l$?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a skateboard ramp that is perpendicular to the ground which is parallel to a nearby street. How does the orientation of the street affect the ramp?
3
Think About This
In the diagram, lines k and l are parallel and line t is perpendicular to k at point A, creating ∠1 = 90°. When t intersects l at point B, it forms ∠2. Determine the measure of ∠2 given ∠1 = 90° and ∠1 ≅ ∠2.
4
In the diagram below, lines $k \parallel l$ and t is a transversal that intersects k at A and l at B, forming ∠1 at A and ∠2 at B. Prove that if $t \perp k$ then m∠2 = 90°.
