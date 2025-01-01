Understanding Parallel Lines and Proportionality
When a line DE parallel to BC intersects AB at D and AC at E in triangle ABC, it divides those sides proportionally: $\frac{AD}{DB} = \frac{AE}{EC}$
In a triangle ABC with DE ∥ BC, if AD = 4, DB = 6, and AE = 8, what is EC?
Imagine you are designing a skateboard park with two parallel ramps. Because the ramps are parallel, corresponding lengths are proportional: $\frac{8}{12} = \frac{new}{15}$.
Consider three parallel lines intersected by two transversals. If the first transversal is divided into segments of 5 and 7, and the second into 10 and $x$, find $x$ using corresponding segments.
Given $AD \parallel BE \parallel CF$ and $\frac{AB}{BC} = \frac{DE}{EF}$, if $AB = 3$, $BC = 4$, and $DE = 6$, what is $EF$?
