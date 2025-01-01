Skip to main content
Master

Parallel Lines and Proportionality

Master parallel lines and proportionality with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Parallel Lines and Proportionality

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When a line DE parallel to BC intersects AB at D and AC at E in triangle ABC, it divides those sides proportionally: $\frac{AD}{DB} = \frac{AE}{EC}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

In a triangle ABC with DE ∥ BC, if AD = 4, DB = 6, and AE = 8, what is EC?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a skateboard park with two parallel ramps. Because the ramps are parallel, corresponding lengths are proportional: $\frac{8}{12} = \frac{new}{15}$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider three parallel lines intersected by two transversals. If the first transversal is divided into segments of 5 and 7, and the second into 10 and $x$, find $x$ using corresponding segments.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given $AD \parallel BE \parallel CF$ and $\frac{AB}{BC} = \frac{DE}{EF}$, if $AB = 3$, $BC = 4$, and $DE = 6$, what is $EF$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.