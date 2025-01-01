Understanding Word Problems: Plotting Points

In simple cases, moving north or south changes the y-coordinate and moving east or west changes the x-coordinate. Starting at $(0, 0)$, each block north adds 1 to y, south subtracts 1, east adds 1 to x, and west subtracts 1.

What are the coordinates of a point after moving 4 blocks north and 5 blocks west from the origin?
Sarah's Walk
Sarah walked 3 blocks north and 6 blocks east. What are her coordinates? Enter your answer in the form $(x, y)$.
Calculate the distance between two points $(-5, 4)$ and $(2, 4)$.
If Nisha moves 6 blocks south, then 2 blocks east, and finally 10 blocks north from the origin, what are her final coordinates?
