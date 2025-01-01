Understanding Operations with Negatives
$-a + a = 0$ and $(-a)(b) = -ab$
1
What is $-3 + 5$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You owe your friend $\$10$. If you earn $\$25$, how much will you have after paying your friend back?
3
Think About This
Find the result of $(-6) \times (-4)$ and explain why.
4
What is $\frac{-56}{-7}$?
Recap
