Adding and Subtracting with Negatives

Master adding and subtracting with negatives with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting with Negatives

Beginner Explanation

Adding a negative number is the same as subtracting a positive number. For example, $5 + (-2) = 5 - 2 = 3$. Subtracting a negative number is the same as adding a positive number. For example, $7 - (-4) = 7 + 4 = 11$.
Practice Problems

What is the result of $5 + (-3)$?

Shopping Scenario

You owe your friend $10, but then you borrow another $5. How much do you owe in total?
You have $10, but you owe your friend $15. How much money will you have after you pay your friend?

