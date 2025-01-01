Understanding Adding and Subtracting with Negatives
Adding a negative number is the same as subtracting a positive number. For example, $5 + (-2) = 5 - 2 = 3$. Subtracting a negative number is the same as adding a positive number. For example, $7 - (-4) = 7 + 4 = 11$.
1
Beginner
What is the result of $5 + (-3)$?
2
Real-World Problem
Shopping Scenario
You owe your friend $10, but then you borrow another $5. How much do you owe in total?
3
Advanced Challenge
Think About This
You have $10, but you owe your friend $15. How much money will you have after you pay your friend?
