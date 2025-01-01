Skip to main content
Operations with Complex Numbers

Master operations with complex numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Operations with Complex Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Understand the basics of complex numbers: $a + bi$.
What is the sum of $(2 + 3i) + (4 - 5i)$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're designing a video game where the position of a player is represented by a complex number. How would you calculate the new position after a move represented by $(3 + 2i)$?
Intermediate

Think About This

How would you multiply the complex numbers $(1 + i)$ and $(1 - i)$?

Advanced

What is the result of dividing $\frac{(3 + 2i)}{(4 - 5i)}$?

