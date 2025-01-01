Understanding Operations with Complex Numbers
Understand the basics of complex numbers: $a + bi$.
1
Beginner
What is the sum of $(2 + 3i) + (4 - 5i)$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're designing a video game where the position of a player is represented by a complex number. How would you calculate the new position after a move represented by $(3 + 2i)$?
Advanced
What is the result of dividing $\frac{(3 + 2i)}{(4 - 5i)}$?
