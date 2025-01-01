Understanding n-th Term of a Sequence
In an arithmetic sequence, each term is obtained by adding a constant difference d to the previous term. The formula is $a_n = a_1 + (n-1)d$. For example, if $a_1=3$ and $d=2$, then $a_4 = 3 + 3\times2 = 9$.
1
What is the 3rd term in the sequence where $a_n = 2^n$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You save twice the amount of money each week. If you start with $10, what is your savings in the 4th week?
3
Think About This
If a sequence is defined as $a_n = n^2 + 1$, what is the value of $a_5$?
4
For a sequence defined by $a_n = 3^n + 2$, what is $a_4$?
Recap
