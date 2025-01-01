Skip to main content
Master

n-th Term of a Geometric Sequence

Master n-th term of a geometric sequence with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding n-th Term of a Geometric Sequence

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

For example, in the sequence $2, 4, 8, 16, …$ we have $a_1 = 2$ and $r = 2$. To find the 5th term: $a_5 = 2 \cdot 2^{(5-1)} = 32$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Find the 4th term of the sequence $3, 9, 27, ...$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You save money and double your amount every month. If you start with $\$10$, how much will you have after 6 months (six doublings)?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given a sequence where $a_2 = 16$ and $a_4 = 256$, find r.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the common ratio if $a_3 = 64$ and $a_6 = 512$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.