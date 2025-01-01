Understanding Normal Distribution of Data
A bell curve represents normal distribution with $μ$ in the center.
What percentage of data falls within one standard deviation $σ$ of the mean $μ$ in a normal distribution?
Imagine you are measuring the height of your classmates. If the mean height $μ$ is 160 cm with a standard deviation $σ$ of 10 cm, what range covers approximately 95% of the heights?
Given the standard deviation $σ$ of a dataset, how would you describe the shape of the bell curve if $σ$ is large?
For a dataset with mean $μ = 50$ and standard deviation $σ = 5$, what is the probability that a randomly selected data point is less than 45?
