Nets

Nets

Understanding Nets

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A net is a flat shape that can be folded into a 3D object, like folding a paper into a box.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following descriptions represents a valid net for a cube?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you need to wrap a gift box measuring 8 cm by 5 cm by 3 cm. How can you use a net to determine the amount of wrapping paper needed?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Visualize the standard cross-shaped net for a cube (one square with four attached around and one attached to one of those). Which faces connect to which when folded?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which description represents a net that folds into a regular tetrahedron?

Recap

