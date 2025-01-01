Understanding Nets
A net is a flat shape that can be folded into a 3D object, like folding a paper into a box.
1
Which of the following descriptions represents a valid net for a cube?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you need to wrap a gift box measuring 8 cm by 5 cm by 3 cm. How can you use a net to determine the amount of wrapping paper needed?
3
Think About This
Visualize the standard cross-shaped net for a cube (one square with four attached around and one attached to one of those). Which faces connect to which when folded?
4
Which description represents a net that folds into a regular tetrahedron?
