Understanding Polyhedra
A polyhedron is a 3D shape with flat polygonal faces. For example, a cube has 6 square faces.
Which polyhedron has 6 faces, 8 vertices, and 12 edges?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a new gaming die. Explain how you would check that the die’s numbers of faces (F), edges (E), and vertices (V) satisfy Euler’s formula $V - E + F = 2$ so that it represents a valid polyhedron.
Think About This
Consider a polyhedron with 12 edges and 6 vertices. How many faces does it have?
A polyhedron has 20 faces and 30 edges. How many vertices does it have?
