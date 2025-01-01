Understanding Multiplying a Vector by a Matrix
Multiplying a 2×2 matrix A by a 2×1 column vector v produces a 2×1 vector. Check that A has 2 columns and v has 2 rows. For example, $A=\begin{bmatrix}1 & 2\\3 & 4\end{bmatrix}$, $v=\begin{bmatrix}5\\6\end{bmatrix}$. Compute entry 1: 1×5+2×6=17; entry 2: 3×5+4×6=39. Result: $\begin{bmatrix}17\\39\end{bmatrix}$.
What is the result of $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \end{bmatrix} \cdot \begin{bmatrix} 5 \\ 6 \end{bmatrix}$?
Imagine a robot arm being controlled by vectors and matrices to move accurately. How does $\begin{bmatrix} 2 & 3 \\ 1 & 0 \end{bmatrix} \cdot \begin{bmatrix} x \\ y \end{bmatrix}$ change the movement?
Challenge: If $\mathbf{A}$ is a 3x3 matrix and $\mathbf{v}$ is a 3x1 vector, what must be true for $\mathbf{A} \cdot \mathbf{v} = \mathbf{0}$?
Given $\begin{bmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{bmatrix} \cdot \begin{bmatrix} x \\ y \end{bmatrix} = \begin{bmatrix} 0 \\ 0 \end{bmatrix}$, what can be inferred?
