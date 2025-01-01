Skip to main content
A unit vector has a magnitude of $1$ and is used to indicate direction.
Real-World Problem

Skateboarder Displacement

A skateboarder moves from point P = (2, 3) to Q = (5, 7). Find the unit vector representing the direction of motion.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If $\vec{a} = (3, 4)$, find the unit vector in the direction of $\vec{a}$.

Challenge Quiz

Find the unit vector of $\vec{b} = (6, 8, 10)$.

