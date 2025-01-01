Skip to main content
Multiplying Rational Expressions

Understanding Multiplying Rational Expressions

Beginner Explanation

To multiply rational expressions, multiply the numerators and the denominators: $\frac{a}{b} \times \frac{c}{d} = \frac{a \cdot c}{b \cdot d}$
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $\frac{3}{7} \times \frac{4}{5}$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are making a fruit punch that requires $\frac{3}{4}$ of a cup of juice per $\frac{1}{2}$ cup of water. How much juice is needed for 2 cups of water?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Simplify the multiplication of $\frac{x^2 - 1}{x + 1} \times \frac{x + 1}{x - 1}$

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the result of $\frac{x^2 + 2x + 1}{x^2 - 1} \times \frac{x - 1}{x + 1}$?

