More on hyperbolas

A hyperbola is the set of points where the absolute difference of distances to two fixed foci is constant, producing two mirror-image curves opening left–right (or up–down).
Which equation represents a hyperbola centered at the origin with foci on the x-axis?

You're designing a satellite dish which is shaped like a hyperbola. Given that the distance between the foci is $10$ units and the distance between the vertices is $8$ units, find the equation of the hyperbola.
Given a hyperbola with the equation $\frac{x^2}{9} - \frac{y^2}{4} = 1$, determine the coordinates of its foci.

Find the asymptotes for the hyperbola $\frac{x^2}{25} - \frac{y^2}{16} = 1$.

