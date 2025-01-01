Skip to main content
Master

Mapping Diagrams

Master mapping diagrams with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Mapping Diagrams

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A mapping diagram shows how each input is paired with one output.
Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What type of mapping is it when each range element is paired with exactly one domain element?

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A student wants to map the number of hours they study to their test scores. How can they represent this as a function?
Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a function maps each x-value to multiple y-values, what type of relation is it?

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Consider a mapping diagram where $x$ is paired with $2x^2 + 3$. What is the range if the domain is $\{-2, 0, 2\}$?

