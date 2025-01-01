Skip to main content
Master

Customary Units

Master customary units with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Customary Units

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To convert between inches and feet, use the fact that 12 inches = 1 foot. For example, to convert 36 inches to feet: 36 ÷ 12 = 3 feet. This division method applies whenever converting inches to feet.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

How many feet are in a mile?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are planning a road trip that covers $300$ miles. Calculate the total distance in feet.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you have a piece of ribbon that is $3$ yards long, how many inches is that?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Practice Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Intermediate

Convert $5$ tons to pounds.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.