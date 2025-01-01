Understanding Customary Units
To convert between inches and feet, use the fact that 12 inches = 1 foot. For example, to convert 36 inches to feet: 36 ÷ 12 = 3 feet. This division method applies whenever converting inches to feet.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
How many feet are in a mile?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are planning a road trip that covers $300$ miles. Calculate the total distance in feet.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If you have a piece of ribbon that is $3$ yards long, how many inches is that?
4
Practice Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Intermediate
Convert $5$ tons to pounds.
Recap
