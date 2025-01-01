Skip to main content
Master

Joint Variation

Master joint variation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Joint Variation

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Joint variation is when $z$ depends on both $x$ and $y$ proportionally, using $z = kxy$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $z$ varies jointly as $x$ and $y$, and $z = 12$ when $x = 2$ and $y = 3$, what is $z$ when $x = 4$ and $y = 5$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine your weekly earnings $z$ depend on the hours $h$ you work and the amount $r$ you earn per hour. If you earn $z = 200$ with $h = 10$ and $r = 20$, find your earnings if you work $15$ hours at $r = 20$.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a scenario where $z$ varies jointly with $x$ and $y^2$. If $z = 18$ when $x = 3$ and $y = 2$, find $z$ when $x = 6$ and $y = 1$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

For $z$ varying jointly with $x$ and $y^3$, given $z = 54$ when $x = 2$ and $y = 3$, find $z$ when $x = 4$ and $y = 2$.

Recap

