Isosceles Triangle Theorem

In an isosceles triangle, if two sides are equal, the angles opposite those sides are equal: $\angle A \cong \angle B$
In an isosceles triangle $\triangle ABC$, if $AB \cong AC$, which statement is true?

Alex is designing a triangular garden with two equal sides. If the equal sides are 5 meters each, how do the angles opposite compare? No diagram is needed.
Consider a triangle where $\angle A = \angle B$. Can we conclude something about the sides? No diagram is needed.

In $\triangle DEF$, $DE \cong DF$ and $\angle D$ is bisected. What can be concluded about $\angle E$ and $\angle F$? No diagram is needed.

